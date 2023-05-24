HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Friendswood ISD resumes outdoor activities after ‘domestic’ warning

Outdoor activities in Friendswood ISD are back on after they were suddenly canceled because of what the district called a “domestic situation.”

We learned League City police were called for a welfare check Monday on a man who is married to a Friendswood ISD teacher.

Multiple sources say the man is currently undergoing mental health evaluations.

HPD searches for men trying to rob insurance company

The search continues for two people caught on camera robbing an insurance company last month.

Police just released this video from the business on Eastpark Drive.

Investigators say the men kicked the door open and pointed guns at the employees.

They searched the business for cash but left after they did not find any money.

Texas sues Biden administration over asylum rule, saying phone app encourages illegal immigration

The state of Texas is suing the Biden administration to have a newly introduced asylum rule thrown out.

Texas is arguing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the administration’s use of a phone app called CBP One is encouraging illegal immigration. The app is used by migrants to set up appointments at the border to seek entry into the United States.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest legal salvo attacking various aspects of the administration’s plan to manage migration in the aftermath of the end of a key pandemic-era immigration regulation called Title 42. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

Texas man near deadly police shooting during Capitol riot gets nearly 7 years in prison

A Texas winery operator has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Christopher Ray Grider also tried to cut power to the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Grider on Tuesday to six years and 11 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Grider joined a mob’s assault on the House chamber and helped break the Speaker’s Lobby’s glass doors just before an officer fatally shot fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Appeals court ruling deals legal setback to Biden administration in gun stabilizing brace case

A federal appeals court has dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration on guns in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory used in several mass shootings.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked an administration rule from going into effect for the gun owners and groups who filed the lawsuit. The order came shortly before a deadline for people to register and pay a fee, or remove the stabilizing braces from their weapons.

The rule was finalized after federal authorities found the accessories make pistols dangerously powerful and easy to conceal. The rule was quickly challenged by gun-rights groups who argued that it violated Second Amendment protections.

