Fallen Harris County deputy remembered as friend, mentor

A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop is being remembered as a mentor, a friend and someone who strived to serve his community.

Harris county Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was laid to rest on Tuesday, a week after he was murdered during a traffic stop.

Mourners spoke of Galloway’s dedication to serving the community at the service at Second Baptist Church’s west campus.

The funeral service for Galloway was held on Tuesday as two more individuals have been charged in connection with the early morning shooting on Jan. 23. In all, five people have been arrested in Galloway’s death, including the alleged shooter.

Harris County Precinct 5 Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard remembered Galloway as a “dear friend” who “made people around him feel important.”

Galloway’s death came during a deadly and dangerous week for local law enforcement, including a car chase that ended with three Houston police officers being wounded in a shootout.

Harris County sergeant’s funeral set for Friday

Funeral services for Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez are scheduled for Friday. He was killed when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver last Monday.

His funeral is at The Woodlands Church, he’ll be laid to rest after the service.

Local bakery thanks first responders with treats

A Houston bakery is doling out sweet treats to our city’s finest and bravest.

El Bolillo is offering police officers and first responders a free pastry and coffee every Tuesday as their way of saying thanks.

The bakery says its goal is simple: to bring law enforcement and the community closer together by giving people a chance to interact with officers.

Interior Department approves $1B to clean up abandoned wells

The Department of Interior is spending $1.15 billion to create jobs across the United States by capping abandoned oil and gas wells in communities plagued for decades by air and water pollution from wells.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the funding will help the country “confront the legacy pollution and long-standing environmental injustices that for too long have plagued underrepresented communities.”

Much of the funding is focused on plugging wells in communities of color and rural and tribal communities.

US road deaths rise at record pace as risky driving persists

The government has reported that U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the pandemic.

The new estimated figure of people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020.

It represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975. The tally of 31,720 deaths was the highest nine-month figure since 2006.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged help and last week released a new national strategy to reverse the trend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.