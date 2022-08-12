HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Galveston looks to revise golf cart rules

Galveston City council took the first steps at revisiting its golf cart rules after a deadly crash over the weekend killed four people.

Loved ones are now suing the accused drunk driver who hit a golf cart a family was riding in over the weekend.

At Thursday night’s council meeting, officials considered new restrictions on golf carts.

Nothing was officially decided.

Man shot, killed near southeast Houston apartment

A heartbroken mother is telling a killer who is still on the loose, that they didnt have to kill her son.

He leaves behind a daughter who was supposed to start school yesterday.

Felicia Gigetts says her 28-year-old son Dennis was shot and killed early Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Broadway near Rock Hill in southeast Houston.

She says her son’s girlfriend told her they were walking home after grabbing food when some men approached them.

Someone punched Gigetts and when he saw a gun, he told his girlfriend to run. That’s when he got shot.

One monkey seized in Galveston to be sent to San Antonio

A number of monkeys were seized in Galveston the owners went against an ordinance there.

Thursday, a judge ordered that one of the monkeys be taken to Texas Primate Owners united, a primate organization in San Antonio.

You may remember 4-year-old Lilly made headlines back in January 2020 when she was let loose on the island.

Even more bizarre, their owners told reporters back then, that she was hit by a car and killed, then buried in their backyard. But it turns out Lilly was still alive.

She was seized along with two other monkeys in separate homes last month.

NTSB: Plane involved in deadly crash had maintenance issues

Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed near San Antonio last month, killing two people and a dog, was having engine trouble before takeoff.

The single-engine Piper PA-28-235 crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip near Seguin on July 22.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the passenger told a friend in a video call before takeoff that she and the pilot were having unspecified maintenance issues and the pilot was having trouble starting the engine.

Investigators said an examination of the wreckage revealed no obvious mechanical problems.

2 dead, 4 injured in riot at northern Mexico border prison

Two inmates were killed Thursday in a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas, officials said.

The prosecutors’ office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities called in the army and National Guard to control the fight at the Number 3 prison.

The office said the dispute was between “rival gangs,” but did not identify which groups were involved. It had earlier reported three dead, but later said two died and four inmates were injured in the fight.

Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.