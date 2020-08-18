ICYMI – Get caught up with CW39!

Get caught up on new video of the day!

Congresswoman, Postal Workers Speak Out Against Trump

Local congress leaders and other local officials will gather to sound off about the Trump Administrations response to the United State Postal Service.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

El Paso Giving Day

El Paso Giving Day, celebrating its 5th anniversary this year – Virtually. The event encourages the community to donate to local non-profit organizations. Especially now amid the pandemic.

Camping Tips

“Camping 101” from YMCA where we find out how to stay safe and healthy enjoying the outdoors.

Ellen Degeneres staff changes

There is a staff shake up at the “Ellen Degeneres show.” Is comes after allegations of a toxic work environment at the show. Three of the show’s producers have left the show. Degeneres says an internal investigation had been launched into the allegations.

Sharron Melton – Protecting your home

CW39s Sharron Melton talks with TV personality and home improvement expert Mina Starsiak about protecting your home.

Consumer Watch

New car sales are rebounding. Here’s what you need to know if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

Realtor Tells Us About Hurricane Preparedness

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with a realtor about how to be prepared in the real estate market during a pandemic.

Univ. of NC goes online

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is hitting the brakes on in-person classes for undergraduates and moving online starting Wednesday.

National Zoo Giant Panda May Be Pregnant

Mei Xiang (pronounced may-shong) was artificially inseminated in March. She went in for an ultrasound on Friday and the imaging revealed what appeared to be a fetus. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo said they aren’t sure that it’s a completely viable developing fetus. However if it is, she could deliver a cub in the next few days.

HISD announces “Camp Spark”

During today’s launch event, a variety of sports, entertainment and education figures will provide information about “Camp Spark,” which is a two-week online academic camp that begins Monday, August 24 and runs through Friday, September 4 — with the goal of enabling students to return strong for the 2020-2021 school year. Camp Spark is free for all students. The event takes place at 1 PM at BBVA stadium.

Katy Perry shares “Kicky Perry’s” nursery

The singer and “American Idol” judge showed how pink she’s made her coming baby’s room during an Instagram live stream over the weekend. 35-year-old Perry is expecting her first child, who she’s already nicknamed “Kicky Perry” with actor Orlando Bloom very soon. She also showed off some baby onesies. Including one with Bloom’s face printed all over it.

Iran Paid Bounties To Taliban To Target

US intelligence indicates Iran paid bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan. US intelligence agencies identified payments linked to at least six attacks carried out by the Taliban in 2019 alone.

Lifeguards capture shark with bare hands

A thresher shark swam into the shallow water— in Newport Beach, California. Lifeguards told people to get out of the water and then they jumped into action. They grabbed the six-foot shark by the tail and pulled it out of the water. The shark had apparently been injured and had to be euthanized. A second shark was also caught and taken out to sea. The director of the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach says its not uncommon for thresher sharks to come close to shore — this time of year.

Trump Admin Plans to Drill Arctic

A new chapter in American energy independence” … That’s what Interior Secretary David Bernhardt calls plans for drilling in a remote area of Alaska. He has announced plans for an oil and gas leasing program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge which clears the way for drilling there. That’s one-point-five-million acres that could be drilled and he predicts it could create thousands of new jobs.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.