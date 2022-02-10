HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

The grandmother of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant says she’s still fighting, but we have a great update to share with you right now.

Her family is telling ABC13 that Ashanti is starting to move her fingers and toes.

The little girl was struck in the head by gunfire during a road rage shooting on the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Tuesday night.

Her family and police now looking for information on who could have done this.

Police continue to search for a woman that was involved in a gang murder.

Law enforcement telling us 20-year-old Karla Morales disappeared days before her murder trial.

Morales is accused of luring Jose Villanueva to a field where five gang members were there with weapons.

Prosecutors say those gang members executed Villanueva with machetes and guns. They’ve since been convicted.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Morales’ capture.

Houston and Harris County officials introduced a new, joint special events task force. This was created due to the Astroworld festival tragedy.

The task force will be responsible for monitoring how events like concerts are organized and make sure safety standards are enforced.

6th person dies after suspected murder-suicide in Corsicana

Police say a sixth person has died after a man opened fire on members of his family in Texas before killing himself as officers approached.

Police in Corsicana say 20-year-old Xavier Milazzo died Monday night after he was removed from life support.

His father, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, is suspected of opening fire on family members in two Texas cities on Saturday. Police say Kevin Milazzo later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims also include Kevin Milazzo’s mother, stepfather, another adult son, and his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

GOP Railroad Commission hopeful Sarge Summers dies in crash

One of the five candidates for the Republican Texas Railroad Commission nomination has been killed in a traffic crash while traveling from a West Texas campaign appearance.

Midland police say 69-year-old Marvin Leon “Sarge” Summers of Lubbock was killed Tuesday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into the rear of a tanker truck.

The crash happened on Texas 349 on Midland’s northern outskirts as Summers was traveling from an American Association of Drilling Engineers luncheon in Midland.

Also seeking the GOP nomination in the March 1 primary are incumbent Wayne Christian and challengers Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner and Dawayne Tipton.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.