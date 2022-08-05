HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Grass fire near Grand Parkway contained

A deadly grass fire in Northwest Harris County is 100% contained.

The fire on Bobcat Trail near the Grand Parkway burned for several hours, scorching 27 acres but fortunately no homes were lost.

One man was found dead near the fire. We’re still waiting to hear who he is and what happened. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Driver killed by tire from 18-wheeler on North Freeway, sheriff said

One driver was killed when tires flew off an 18-wheeler on I-45 near Louetta, went across the freeway and slammed into two vehicles.

The man was driving one of them, with his son in the car. The son survived.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it appears two tires came off the 18-wheeler. The driver did stop.

Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial

The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.

When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”

Said is charged with capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, has entered a not guilty plea.

The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Ex-Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption

A former Dallas-area mayor and a developer were sentenced Thursday to six years each in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.

From May 2013 to April 2015, developer Mark Jordan plied then-Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka with money, home renovations, luxury hotel stays, airfares and even a job at one of his companies while she helped him with zoning requests for his apartment projects, according to prosecutors.

Eventually, the pair married, after Maczka had an affair with Jordan and divorced her husband. She is now known as Laura Jordan.

The Jordans had each faced up to 26 years in prison.

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

Tesla shareholders have approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors.

Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the company’s annual meeting at its factory in Austin, Texas.

CEO Elon Musk also discussed a major factory expansion as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It currently produces around 1.5 million per year.

He said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.