Move of Greyhound bus terminal concerns local leaders

The Greyhound bus terminal downtown is closing this Thursday.

Operations will move to Harrisburg near the Magnolia Park Transit Center in the East End.

City leaders tell us they were blindsided by this decision.

The downtown building has been up for sale for some time, but no buyers yet. The location has been plagued with crime concerns in recent years.

City gets $500K to work on air quality in local communities

A big win for environmental groups across Houston, as the EPA is giving nearly $500,000 to the Houston Health department to work with local groups to monitor and improve air quality in vulnerable communities.

These areas include Sunnyside, Galena Park and Pleasantville, where roughly one in four people here live below the poverty level.

Residents there have been complaining for years, saying their homes aren’t safe because of the air.

Jan. 6 suspect who later fired a gun toward Texas officers gets 2 years for firearm charge

A Texas man who shot toward sheriff’s deputies making a welfare call to his house on the day he’d agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the in the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to two years in prison on a firearm charge.

Nathan Donald Pelham was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dallas after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Pelham was accused of firing the shots from his rural home on April 12. That same day, he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

US gas prices have fallen or remained steady for 10 weeks straight. Here’s why

Across the U.S., prices at the pump have felt milder in recent months.

Gas prices have fallen or remained steady since September 19 — marking about a 70-day trajectory of decline. That’s according to Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for motor club AAA.

As of Tuesday, the national average for gas prices stood just below $3.25. That’s down 25 cents from a month ago and 30 cents less than this time last year.

Experts point to recent declines in oil prices and a seasonal dip in demand, which is projected to continue in the coming months. A change in trajectory is always possible of course — particularly if there are shifts in the larger global market.

As of Tuesday, according to AAA, 15 states in the U.S. had gas prices below $3 — with Texas ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.76) and Georgia ($2.79) at the lowest.

Safety officials release details of their investigation into a close call between planes in Austin

Safety officials are releasing details of their investigation into a close call between a FedEx plane and a Southwest Airlines jet earlier this year in Austin.

The National Transportation Safety Board made the details public on Wednesday. The board will likely determine a probable cause for the incident next year.

The air traffic controller who cleared both planes to use the same runway says he couldn’t see the Southwest jet because of thick fog. And he thought it would take off quickly enough to clear the runway for the FedEx plane. But that didn’t happen.

The FedEx pilots saw the Southwest jet at the last minute and aborted their landing, averting a disaster.

