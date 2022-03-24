HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Guards exchange fire with possible robbers of armored vehicle

Witnesses watched a scene straight out of a movie Wednesday – a shootout between armored truck guards and attempted robbers.

Attempted, because the robbers got away – but without any cash.

This happened outside the Comerica Bank on FM 1960 in north Harris County.

Investigators are looking for the robbery suspects.

Former HISD teacher gets probation for sexual assault of student

A former HISD elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 10 years probation for sexually assaulting one of his kindergarten students.

The abuse happened in 2018, when Saul Flores was a teacher at Dogan Elementary.

Flores’ teaching license is expired, so he is no longer in any classroom.

Man convicted of shooting student in school cafeteria dies

A man convicted of shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 20-year-old Chad Padilla was found unconscious Monday in his cell at the Telford Unit prison near Texarkana, Texas.

The statement says life-saving efforts failed, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.

Padilla was serving a 40-year prison term for shooting an Italy High School classmate in Italy, Texas, when he was a 16-year-old student.

He was convicted as an adult of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault. The girl recovered.

Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in Texas

Authorities say one person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

The Mansfield Fire Department says the blaze was extinguished after a few hours and residents were allowed to return home early Wednesday.

The fire ignited at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle struck the pipeline and gas near the site of the collision was shut off. Authorities say the driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious burn injuries.

Newtown families: Alex Jones fails to show up for deposition

Infowars host Alex Jones has failed to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones missed the deposition in Austin on Wednesday, with his lawyers citing an appointment for undisclosed medical conditions.

Families of some of the school shooting victims are suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered Jones to appear at the deposition Thursday, but denied a request by the families’ lawyer to have Jones arrested if he fails to show up again.

Jones’ lawyer says his doctors advised Jones not to attend court proceedings.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.