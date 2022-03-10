HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Harris County fails to raise minimum of bail bonds

The Harris County Bail Bond Board rejected a proposal that would require all bail bond companies to put up a minimum of 10% of a suspect’s bond to get them out of jail.

Four members voted in favor, but the proposal needed five yes votes to pass.

Travis Scott announces new safety project

Travis Scott returned to social media for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy to announce a new project focus on event safety.

He also announced he’s investing $5 million to help young people with scholarships, mental health services and new technology.

The parents of Astroworld victim Ezra Blount call this a publicity stunt to help Travis Scott get around the court-imposed gag order.

Suspect found dead after standoff at home near Galveston Bay

Police say an armed suspect was found dead after an hours-long standoff at a home in a community near Galveston Bay.

The standoff happened Wednesday morning in Clear Lake Shores, located 22 miles northwest of Galveston.

The community’s police department says an officer dispatched on a domestic-disturbance call went to a house about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was met with a gunshot from inside. The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety.

After 4 1/2 hours of negotiations, officers entered the house and found the suspected gunman dead. Police have not said how he died.

Texas loses appeal over investigation of trans teen’s family

A Texas court has tossed out the state’s appeal of a judge’s order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of temporary order issued last week the halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.

Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas plants

Federal officials say Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty under a proposed settlement announced Wednesday by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year.

Chevron Phillips Chemical says it is “fully committed to environmental stewardship” and that it’s pleased to settle the matter with the EPA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.