No one injured in apartment fire

At least 16 apartments damaged after a fire. It even caused the roof to collapse. It happened at the Amritta Apartment Homes off of West Airport near Fondren. More than 50 firefighters responded to help put the fire out. Authorities say at least 10 of the apartment units have fire damage and the other six have water or smoke damage. No word on the cause of this fire. No one was injured.

Deputy flips cruiser in Katy

Investigators say a deputy may be at fault for a crash that caused him to flip his cruiser in the Katy area. Authorities say he was heading down Franz near Mason with his lights and sirens activated when he approached the intersection. Dash cam video shows the light was red. Another driver involved wasn’t hurt and the deputy has what are described as ‘bumps and bruises.’

HISD adds conservative board members

The Houston Independent School District welcomed two new board members at a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. New trustees Kendall Baker from District 5 and Bridget Wade from District 7 took the oath at HISD headquarters in northwest Houston. They both beat incumbent candidates in the December runoff to add conservative voices to the board. Re-elected trustees Elizabeth Santos, Sue Deigaard and Myrna Guidry were also sworn in.

