HISD magnet school plans on hold

Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold.

And that may not have happened without some passionate parents who fought hard for their kids.

While the pause seems like a victory, parents who spoke at HISD’s board meeting Thursday night still have concerns.

They say they are worried that this is just temporary and not a permanent solution.

Cold murder case solved in Fort Bend County

A sense of closure for a community in Fort Bend County, after a cold case is finally solved.

It’s been six years since a Houston woman was found shot to death, inside a burning car in Richmond.

She was identified as Lorraine Diaz.

Just a few months ago, Texas Rangers reopened the case and connected Johnny Minh Dang to the murder. He was Diaz’s boyfriend at the time.

He is now in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

First Texas abortion civil case dismissed

The new Texas law that empowers citizens to sue over any illegal abortion has been a big talker in the state.

Now the first case to go to court over it has been dismissed.

A state judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider, finding that the state constitution requires proof of injury as grounds to file a suit.

Thursday’s ruling does not overturn the law which gives anyone the standing to sue over an abortion prior to six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most patients know they’re pregnant.

12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash

Dallas police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month.

Police said that the boy was behind the wheel of a grey sedan that struck Florence Kelly as the woman was driving on Nov. 7.

Police did not identify the child by name. He is charged as a juvenile, and it was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

Kelly’s car was struck by the speeding Toyota as she was pulling into an intersection on her way to get groceries.

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during patrol

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says an agent has died after being involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas.

The agency said in a statement that the accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday while the agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.

The accident happened near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.

The statement says fellow agents found the man unresponsive. The agents began life-saving efforts and called an ambulance. The statement says the agent died at a hospital. The agency did not release the identity of the agent.

