HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HISD board reinstates Yates HS principal

A Houston ISD high school principal will get to keep her job after all.

The district relieved Tiffany Guillory of her duties as principal of Yates High School last month.

According to our news partner, there’s speculation that it could have to do with the school’s college and career readiness numbers being low.

But Thursday night, the HISD school board voted not to fire her.

It’s unclear if that means she’s immediately back on the job or not.

Baytown Lee HS student charged for online threat

There will be extra security again Friday at Robert E Lee High in Baytown after a student was charged after making an online threat.

Goose Creek CISD says the threat was in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Shane Hamilton on Tuesday.

Astros, MLB donate van to Hope Center

Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros have donated a van to help support Houston families and children.

The Buckner Family Hope Center team tells us they picked up the new ride from Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

The giveaway was part of the Fall Classic Legacy Initiative, which is designed to give back to World Series host communities.

US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants as the only way to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection began making appointments up to two weeks out at eight crossings on the Mexican border on its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020.

CBPOne is replacing a patchwork of exemptions to a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. Advocates are caught off-guard by the changes, while some say they are welcome.

Demonstrators protest NCAA’s transgender athlete inclusion

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention.

They were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. They also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies.

Gaines competed in last year’s NCAA swimming and diving championships against Penn’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.

Eighteen states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from participating on girls’ or women’s sports teams.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.