Forensic Center responds to calls for leader to step down

The Houston Forensic Science Center is responding to calls for its top leader to resign over thousands of backlogged cases.

In a statement, the center blamed staff turnover and an increased request for services.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Officers’ Union publicly slammed the science center and said criminals are running free because it’s taking too long to process evidence.

The union president says the director needs to resign.

Caught on camera: Robber fires gun in Fifth Ward store

Surveillance video captures the moment a robber opened fire inside a store in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

Police say a man and woman walked into the store pretending to be customers, when the man pulled out a gun.

He stole money from the cash register and fired shots at the clerk as he left.

City council passed alcohol-free zone in the Heights

Houston’s city council passes an ordinance preventing any alcohol-related businesses to open in a spot in the Heights.

This means future bars and liquor stores can’t open within 300 feet of Heights Preschool on Oxford near 20th Street.

Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US

President Joe Biden plans to announce new steps to address the extremely high temperatures threatening millions of people as heat waves spread across the United States.

The White House says officials are trying to increase worker protections, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. Thursday’s announcement comes as nearly 40% of the U.S. population faces heat advisories. High temperatures have scorched the Southwest this month and are expected in the Midwest and the Northeast in the coming days.

Biden plans to spend $152 million to boost drinking water infrastructure and climate resilience in California, Colorado and Washington. Biden also wants heightened enforcement of heat safety violations.

22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’

Twenty-two attorneys general, including Texas, want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with PFAS chemicals.

The deal was reached in June between manufacturer 3M and attorneys representing hundreds of communities that have sued the company. PFAS compounds are used in many water- and grease-resistant consumer products. They don’t degrade in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems.

A deal reached last month would compensate many communities across the nation. But the attorneys general said Wednesday it lets 3M off too easily before communities know what their cleanup costs will be.

