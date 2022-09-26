HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Mayor to hold another gun buyback event Monday

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders will announce details on the next gun buyback event Monday.

It’s part of the One Safe Houston program. The last one was held in July.

That’s when the city and County collected 845 guns and gave out $100,000 worth of cash gift cards.

The Mayor’s Office says this time around, they accept “ghost guns.”

Families honor loved ones lost by gun violence

Dozens of families impacted by gun violence came together to honor their loved ones on National Remembrance Day.

Crime Stoppers of Houston hosted the local event. The names of murder victims were listed.

According to Houston Police, 322 people have been murdered in Houston as of Friday.

Local protesters denounce death of Iranian woman

Hundreds of people were in the Galleria-area to protest the Iranian Government Sunday afternoon, after the death of 22- year-old Mahsa Amini.

She died in police custody three days after she was arrested in Iran.

Police there say she was not wearing her hijab in accordance with the country’s laws.

Activists say Iranian police beat her to death, but the government denies it.

Protesters now want local, state and national leaders to step up and push back.

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.

Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016.

Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped, and Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday that the city agreed to settle the lawsuit for $150,000.

Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case

A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money.

Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston Thursday to two counts: violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents.

Cheng had been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy and false statements when he was arrested in August 2020. But he pleaded guilty to new charges as part of a plea agreement.

Cheng was sentenced to the time he had already served, about 13 months. Cheng’s conviction was part of a program called the China Initiative, which has been abandoned by the Justice Department after bias complaints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.