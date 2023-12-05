HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HPD investigates officer-involved shooting in Greenspoint

Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Greenspoint area.

HPD says an officer spotted a wanted suspect, who ran away on foot.

They say after a short chase, the suspect pulled out a gun – and the officer shot him three times.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

No hazardous chemicals detected after leak at La Porte plant

Authorities say there are no detectable amounts of hazardous chemicals in the air after a gas leak at the Altivia plant in La Porte.

According to the company’s website, it makes chemicals to treat water.

Altivia says a pressure device ruptured this morning, causing the leak of a gas called phosgene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for about two hours as a precaution.

Authorities say eight people went to the hospital for exposure.

Search for suspect in West University attacks

Neighbors in West University are on high alert after an 18-year-old is charged with attacking two elderly women in their own community.

Police say 18-year-old Nathan Britton attacked a woman off Barbara Lane and Wakeforest, then tried to rob a woman minutes later off Duke Street and Wakeforest.

Home surveillance cameras captured Britton running away from the scene at the first home.

Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

Police say a man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home shot himself in the head during a chase with law enforcement several hours later.

Dallas police said Monday that 21-year-old Byron Carrillo stole a vehicle after fleeing the home late Sunday afternoon. Police say that as Carrillo was being pursued by law enforcement officers in Austin, he crashed the vehicle and ran. Police say Carrillo then shot himself.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon found that five people had been shot. Court records show that one of the victims had dated Carrillo.

Texas prosecutor drops charges against 17 Austin police over tactics used during 2020 protests

A Texas prosecutor is dropping most of the charges levied against police officers in Austin over tactics used during the 2020 protests that followed George Floyd’s killing.

Monday’s announcement is a reversal for Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, a progressive who ran on promises to hold police accountable in the Texas capital. Garza said his office would dismiss indictments against 17 officers but still move forward with prosecuting four others.

The slate of felony charges in Austin were by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during the 2020 protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.