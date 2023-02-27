HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police looking for gunman that killed woman

Police in southwest Houston are looking for the person they say opened fire at a Sonic Drive-Thru off South Post Oak, killing a woman in a car Sunday afternoon.

Police say there was some sort of fight between two men in a car, one of them opened fire, hitting a woman who in the passenger seat.

Police are talking to witnesses but so far, have not released more details on a suspect.

Suspect leads HPD on chase with three kids in car

A shooting suspect allegedly led police on a chase with three children in the car.

Police say JaMarcus Coleman matched the description of the person who shot a man at an apartment complex in Galveston last night.

Officers tried to pull him over, but he fled to La Marque where he was arrested.

The children were not hurt and were released to a family member. The shooting victim is in critical condition.

Coleman is charged with assault, evading, and endangering a child.

Toxic waste shipments to resume Monday

Federal environmental authorities say shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment will resume Monday to two Ohio sites.

An Environmental Protection Agency administrator said Sunday that some liquid waste will be taken to an underground injection well in Vickery, while solid waste will go to an incinerator in East Liverpool.

Right now, it doesn’t appear the wastewater is coming to southeast Texas, at least not right away.

The agency had ordered a ‘pause’ in shipments a day earlier after material was taken to sites in Michigan and Texas. A state official said all rail cars except for those held by federal transportation officials had been removed, allowing collection of more contaminated soil and installation of monitoring wells.

No indictment for Dallas officer accused of misconduct

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict a Dallas homicide detective whose investigation led to a fellow officer being arrested on capital murder charges before a judge said the case lacked probable cause.

The Dallas County grand jury had considered two charges of tampering with records and one count of perjury against Esteban Montenegro. His investigation had led to Bryan Riser being arrested in March 2021, accused of ordering two killings in 2017.

Riser, a 13-year veteran of the department at the time, was fired after his arrest. But a month later, a judge ordered Riser’s release from jail after prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.