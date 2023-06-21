HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HPD officer accused of shooting wife officially fired

The Houston police officer charged with shooting his wife in the face with a rifle has been fired.

Police say Galib Chowdhury was off duty when he shot his wife at their west Houston apartment last week.

The firing happened about 24 hours after his wife shared horrifying details about the shooting. But police said that had nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was started by the wife’s family to pay for medical and recovery expenses. Sadaf Iqbal’s sister, Tamara, said the shooting “has placed an enormous burden on Sadaf and her family.”

Teen charged for killing his grandmother in Kashmere Gardens

An 18-year-old is in jail charged with the murder of his own grandmother.

Family members said Mylon Colquitt lived with his grandmother, Sheila Lewis, but was often violent toward her.

Police say Colquitt beat her to death with a hook at a home on Russell in the Kashmere Gardens area.

His bond is set at $750,000.

Dad accused of leaving his children in house without food, AC

A man and father, Kevin Turner, remains jailed on child abandonment charges.

He’s accused of leaving his five children in their home without food or air conditioning in the blistering heat.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they were called to their home on Rolling Creek Drive early Monday morning for a welfare check.

A judge has set Turner’s bond at $10,000.

Court monitor warned of medical care issues at Border Patrol stations before girl’s death

A court-appointed monitor said in January that child migrants held in medical isolation may be overlooked when Border Patrol stations are too crowded.

Dr. Paul H. Wise’s warning was issued five months before an 8-year-old girl with a heart condition died in custody during an unusually busy period in the same Texas region he inspected. The Stanford University pediatrics professor called the death of Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez of Panama “preventable” during a visit this week Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to look into the circumstances.

Wise says there should be “little hesitation” to hospitalize children with chronic conditions.

Native American tribes say Supreme Court challenge was never just about foster kids

Native American nations say the Supreme Court has reaffirmed their power to withstand threats from states.

They say a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act was brought by conservative groups to weaken tribal and federal authority. A law firm representing white families in the case said its only motivation was to help foster children.

Their attorneys argued against federal authority giving tribes preferential treatment in adoptions, and said Native Americans should be treated as a race, not as citizens of tribal nations.

Had the court ruled in the white families’ favor, states might have been able to call the shots in all manner of disputes with tribes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.