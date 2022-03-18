HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Former HPD officer caught with child porn out on bond

We’ve learned more about the bond conditions given the HPD officer charged with possessing child pornography.

In court on Thursday, a just told Justin Weber that he’s not allowed to access the internet – unless he gets software that tracks his every move.

He’s also not allowed to have contact with anyone under 17 and can’t go within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare.

Weber is due back in court in July.

Investigation into murder of Splendora woman continues

Investigators are trying to figure out who killed a Montgomery County mother.

Holly Vines’ body was discovered Wednesday when her ex-husband brought their two sons back home.

The boys found their mother in the garage with gunshot wounds.

TSU, Prairie View gets federal funds to increase security

Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M are both eligible for federal money to help them beef up security on campus.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the grants today, after several HBCUs, including the two local schools, received bomb threats earlier this year.

Each campus could receive between $50,000 to $150,000 to pay for safety measures.

Advocates denounce Texas’ rejected ballots before Congress

Local leaders and voting advocates lashed out at Texas’ tougher new voting laws during a Thursday congressional hearing, citing tens of thousands of rejected mail ballots during the nation’s first primary of 2022 earlier this month as they embarked on a narrower push for new federal voting protections.

An Associated Press report found roughly 23,000 mail ballots went uncounted during Texas’ March 2022 primary due to new voting requirements.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers and party representatives largely ignored the rejected ballots, instead turning their focus to Harris County, where state and county officials reported delays and mix-ups at the counting station.

Texas man accused of fatally shooting 2 dentists at clinic

Authorities say a Texas man is in jail on a capital murder charge after he was accused of fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic.

Forty-year-old Steven Alexander Smith is accused of shooting the two people Wednesday afternoon at Affordable Dentures in Tyler, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Smith “became angry at clinic staff” and retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck and then returned to the lobby and opened fire.

Two doctors were struck by gunfire and both died, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities identified them as Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs.

Dry humidity, gusty winds spread wildfires across West Texas

Low humidity and gusty winds spread wildfires across parts of West Texas, scorching thousands of acres and torching homes and other structures.

In Coleman on Thursday, about 140 miles southwest of Fort Worth, the fire department says “multiple homes have been lost” and the Red Cross has been contacted to set up shelters.

In Ranger, about 85 miles west of Fort Worth, multiple structures burned on the fringes of the business district, including a church.

Nearby, several wildfires merged to form what fire officials refer to as a “complex,” burning almost 15,000 acres. Several neighborhoods and subdivisions in the region were evacuated.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.