HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

HPD searching for suspected killer of woman

A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder.

They say Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago.

According to HPD, Miller hid between cars, and jumped out and shot Wilson, who protected the baby.

Miller is not in custody.

We’re still working to find out from police more information about a motive.

City doubles its supply of monkeypox vaccine

The Houston Health Department is nearly doubling its supply of monkeypox vaccine.

There were there as more than 10,000 doses that arrived Wednesday afternoon.

The health department says it now has 21,000 shots in its inventory.

As for infections: the latest numbers from Texas are from Tuesday and show 991 people have tested positive, including five people under the age of 18.

A child younger than 2 in Harris County recently tested positive as well.

HISD begins efforts to keep schools safe

The Houston ISD police department kicked off its annual “Project Safe Start.”

Houston police and HISD police say there will be extra officers on campuses as the school year starts, and local ministers will be in schools, too.

It’s a coordinated effort to keep kids safe.

Ruling clears Biden’s 2021 pause on new oil, gas leases

A judge’s order that forced the Biden administration to resume sales of oil and gas leases on federal land and waters has been lifted by a federal appeals court.

It was a victory for President Joe Biden but the immediate effect was unclear.

The much-heralded climate bill Biden signed into law Tuesday provides for new drilling opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska and mandates new lease sales in coming months.

Biden had postponed new sales soon after taking office in 2021 amid worries about climate changing emissions from burning the fuels.

A federal judge in Louisiana later blocked the policy. The appeals court said Wednesday the judge’s reasons were unclear and sent the case back.

Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

A Connecticut judge has begun hearing testimony on whether a lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should be disciplined for disclosing highly sensitive documents to another one of Jones’ lawyers.

The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis’ conduct started Wednesday. It’s in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting a hoax. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed.

Pattis has denied violating a Connecticut judge’s order not to disclose confidential documents. Jones was found liable for damages to the families, and jury selection is set to resume Thursday for a trial to determine the amount of damages.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.