Investigation into man shot by HPD sergeant underway

Houston police are looking at body camera footage after an officer killed a man armed with a gun.

Authorities say officers were looking for the suspect and when they spotted him in off Dunvale near Westheimer on the westside.

As the officers tried to arrest him, the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at police and an HPD sergeant shot him dead.

That officer is on administrative duties as the investigation continues.

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge has blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender confirming treatments she’s received.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation of the 16-year-old’s parents, but didn’t issue a broader ruling blocking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive requiring officials to look into such treatments on youth as abuse.

Abbott issued his directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The parents’ lawsuit marked the first reported investigation sparked by the directive and legal opinion.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Texas families currently under investigation. A hearing is set for next week for the judge to determine the validity of the order.

Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

Texas’ primary that put the 2022 midterm election season in full swing saw no significant issues at polling locations.

But although most races were decided by Wednesday, counties that had rejected thousands of mail ballots for not complying with Texas’ strict new election law still don’t know how many will end up counting. That answer is still likely days away.

The rate of rejected ballots were as high as 30% around Houston, where elections officials said both Republican and Democratic ballots were flagged for rejection.

US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor of Texas is ending his reelection campaign and has admitted having an affair following reports that he had been in a relationship with the widow of an American-born recruiter for the Islamic State group.

The North Texas congressman’s announcement came the day after former Collin County Judge Keith Self forced Taylor into a Republican primary runoff.

Several days before the election, some right-wing websites reported on an interview with Tania Joya, who had said she had an affair with Taylor that lasted from October 2020 to June 2021.

Joya, of Plano, Texas, told The Dallas Morning News on Monday night that she had met the congressman through her work as an ex-jihadist helping to reprogram extremists.

Judge blocks NY’s bid to shutter NRA, but lawsuit continues

A judge has rejected an effort by New York’s attorney general to put the National Rifle Association out of business, but will allow her lawsuit accusing top executives of illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars from the powerful gun advocacy organization to proceed.

Manhattan Judge Joel M. Cohen said allegations of NRA officials misspending on personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures can be addressed by other remedies, such as fines and remuneration, and do not warrant the “corporate death penalty” that Attorney General Letitia James had sought.

