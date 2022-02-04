HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Ice causes 10-car crash on Westpark Tollway

At least 10 cars involved in a crash on the Westpark Tollway near FM 1464 Thursday night.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies tell ABC13 the crash happened as icy patches formed along a bridge on the road. Minor injuries were reported.

Freezing rain causes ice throughout Houston overnight

The freezing rain coated the cars at a dealership in Jersey Village on Thursday night. The freezing temperatures are expected to stick around through the morning rush, so the ice won’t melt until midday.

Deputies investigate shooting death of 11-year-old boy

An 11-year-old boy shot and killed in northeast Harris County on Thursday night.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy was going out to a car to get a jacket when someone fired seven to eight shots at him.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

Deputies don’t have much information on the suspect at this point.

After release from jail, Irving man accused of killing mother

Police in a Dallas suburb say a man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing days after his release from jail.

Irving police said Thursday that 52-year-old Christopher Coggins has been arrested and charged with murder in Laverne Coggins’ death.

Police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

Police said he had been released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.

