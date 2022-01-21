HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Indictment will stand against suspect in Guillen murder

A central Texas judge decided not to throw out the indictment against Cecily Aguilar.

She’s the only person charged in connection to Vanessa Guillen’s murder.

Aguilar is accused of helping her then-boyfriend Aaron Robinson dispose of and burn Vanessa’s body in 2020.

Robinson killed himself when authorities tried to question him.

Crosby murder-suicide victims identified

Authorities have released the names of three teens who died in a murder suicide in Crosby this week.

Deputies identified them as 15-year-old Hayden Burns, 17-year-old Haley Burns, and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena.

At this point, investigators believe Hayden shot his sister and the other teen, then turned the gun on himself.

High-rise residents angry over burglaries

And people at a luxury high-rise are frustrated after five units were all burglarized in one day.

Surveillance cameras caught video of the suspects. If you have information about the robberies, please call Houston police.

Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

Abortion opponents are gathering Friday in Washington for the largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S., and they’re hoping it’s the last one under Roe v. Wade.

The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to let states impose tighter restrictions on abortion. The court is considering a Mississippi case and could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Members of the resurgent anti-abortion movement say they are not finished fighting for restrictions even if the court’s conservative majority rules in their favor later this year.

