3 Harris County staffers indicted, Judge Hidalgo not facing charges

Three senior staffers at the Harris County Judge’s Office have each been indicted on misuse of official information allegations.

As for Judge Lina Hidalgo, she is not facing any charges.

The allegations claim that the staffers steered a nearly $11 million COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract to a small Houston-based firm, Elevate Strategies.

The District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation, and the Texas Rangers raided county offices last month.

Search warrants revealed staffers worked with the woman behind Elevate Strategies a month before the information went public.

Although Elevate’s bid scored lower than another, it was awarded the contract.

Authorities looking for suspects in Manvel shootout

investigators in Brazoria County are looking for several gunmen after a shootout at a party in Manvel.

There is brand new surveillance video showing the shocking moments.

Police say at least three weapons were used to fire up to 50 shots. Those rounds leaving bullet holes in cars and neighboring homes.

Somehow, only a teen was hit in the foot.

Missing League City woman found in Tennessee

A missing woman is found safe, travelling in Tennessee.

League City detectives say 39-year-old Caroline Gaddis was found safe last Friday at a gas station just east of Nashville.

A deputy stopped at that gas station and the clerk told him Gaddis had been there since the day before.

The deputy confirmed that the woman the clerk was referring to was Gaddis and that she was reported missing by family last month.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, family members confirmed Gaddis is back in Houston with her parents.

Families, doctors contest Alabama transgender treatment ban

Families with transgender teens have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

It was one of two separate lawsuits filed in federal court Monday.

The lawsuit were filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol.

His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled.

Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.