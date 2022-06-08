HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

3 guards, inmate injured in crash

Three guards and an inmate were injured when a prison transport van hit a truck on I-45 in Willis this morning.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the van was heading to Rusk from Galveston.

Authorities say the driver of a red truck spun out and hit the side wall of the freeway before stopping in the middle of the road. That’s when the van hit the truck.

Officials say the driver of the truck may have been drinking.

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Sketch of suspected child sex predator released

Do you recognize the man in this sketch?

Police say he met a teen online, lured the victim into a vehicle and sexually assaulted them.

Officers say the suspect was driving a newer model white Toyota passenger car and they believe he lives in or near Harris County.

if you recognize the person in this picture, the vehicle, or have any information call the Baytown Police Department.

Uvalde’s Xavier Lopez: His smile would ‘cheer anyone up’

Xavier Lopez had a smile that lit up the room.

His mother, Felicha Martinez, told the Washington Post that 10-year-old Xavier “was funny, never serious and his smile. That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Xavier was among the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He was remembered Tuesday at a funeral.

More visitations, funerals and burials will continue through this week and into next.

‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked

The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed to a campaign to build a wall along the southern United States border has ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked.

The mistrial in the prosecution of Timothy Shea was granted Tuesday by a federal judge in New York after the jury reported it could not reach a verdict on three counts.

After two previous notes indicating a deadlock, the judge urged them to try again.

Shea was left to stand trial alone after Steve Bannon was pardoned. Bannon was an adviser to Donald Trump, who was president at the time.

Two other defendants pleaded guilty.

2 plead guilty in Nigerian fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors say two people accused in a Nigerian fraud scheme pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy during a court hearing in Mississippi.

Thirty-four-year-old Edafe Onoetiyi, of Nigeria but living in Dallas, and 55-year-old Susan Johns, of Bothell, Washington, entered the pleas in U.S. District Court in Natchez.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release the convictions are the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

Each faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Sept. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.