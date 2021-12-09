HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Inmate gets $3.5 million bond after assault of sergeant

A judge increased the bonds for the Harris County jail inmate accused of beating and sexually assaulting a sergeant in an office.

Jeremiah williams bonds now total $3.5 million. He was already charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault at a west Harris County park in September of 2020.

Family says Brazoswood ISD not doing enough to stop bullying

The video that shows Teletha Broussard’s son, Logan, being attacked last month at the Brazoswood High School ninth-grade campus is hard to watch.

Logan suffered a concussion, rib contusions, and hasn’t been able to sleep or eat much since.

This happened a month before a Brazoswood football player was attacked by his fellow students last week.

Logan’s mother believes Brazosport ISD is not doing enough as a whole to snuff out bullying or a culture of violence.

Bill dedicated to Vanessa Guillen reaches U.S. Senate

A bill that includes history-making reforms to the military justice system is now in the Senate.

The family of Army Spec. Vanessa Guillen of Houston fought for these changes after she was murdered at Fort Hood in June of 2020.

The bill criminalizes sexual harassment in our armed forces and re-envisions who investigates and prosecutes serious crimes.

