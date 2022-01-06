HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Investigation continues into shooting of 4-year-old

Houston police chief Troy Finner clarified a timeline Wednesday into the shooting that injured George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece.

Little Arianna was shot while sleeping inside her apartment over the weekend. Her father told ABC13 it took hours for police to show up.

Finner said in a statement officers did check out the scene when the department’s “shot spotter” technology heard the gunshots, but they saw nothing. Finner said HPD didn’t know that Arianna was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle within minutes of the shooting.

Now Houston fire officials tell ABC13 that for this shooting, they received the call at 3:01 a.m. and crews were on scene at 3:06.

Woman killed, man injured in shooting in north Houston

A woman has been killed and a man wounded after a shooting that happened along Cheeves north of Little York.

Police say the victims were inside a SUV when someone pulled up then fired several bullets at the vehicle then took off.

Another COVID-19 testing mega site opens

Wednesday marked the first day of testing at the new mega site at Butler Stadium off of Main Street.

The Houston health department and United Memorial Medical Center opened the drive-thru site.

This location has a capacity to administer about 1,000 tests per day. It’s open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected

Parents who send their children to a day care center in Arlington, Texas, will be able to breathe easier after the city refused to let a major energy company drill more gas wells a few hundred feet from the center’s playground.

The Arlington City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday night to reject the request by Total Energies to drill additional gas wells, reversing a preliminary decision by the council in November to allow the wells to go forward.

Tuesday’s vote marked a setback for Total and a surprise victory for community members who wanted to halt the drilling because they feared it could harm the children’s and neighboring residents’ health.

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police say a mother and her 1-year-old were shot in a Texas Walmart parking lot after her 2-year-old took a handgun and fired it accidentally.

Police in Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth, said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console Wednesday.

The bullet wounded the 1-year-old in the leg and the mother in the arm and side. Both were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but police said their injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

