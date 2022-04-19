HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Investigation continues into body found inside box

The Harris County medical examiner is now working to identify the body found inside a cardboard box.

Police discovered the body of man inside a cardboard box that was dropped off in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

Police tell us surveillance cameras captured video of the man who dropped off the box. That man is now being questioned.

Accused kidnap suspect out on bond

The man accused of trying to kidnap young girls from Pasadena and Deer Park has posted his $75,000 bond and is now out of the Harris County jail.

Chase Brefczynski is charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping. Police say surveillance video of his car and a description from an 11-year-old girl helped officers track him down.

He’s now under house arrest, required to wear an ankle monitor, and can’t have contact with children.

What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?

Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. In the court filing Sunday, Infowars says it has estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.

Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen, but a lawyer for Sandy Hook families in a Connecticut lawsuit says Jones is trying to avoid being held accountable.

Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a month of rampant gun violence that’s touched both big cities and small, rural communities across the nation.

The shootings have rattled residents in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, California, as well as in Hampton County, South Carolina, and Dumas, Arkansas, both of which have populations under 20,000 people.

‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma.

At least four states have approved studying their medicinal properties in the last two years and several U.S. cities have also decriminalized so-called magic mushrooms.

Oregon is the first, and so far only, state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient found in certain mushrooms.

But studying them has gotten approval not only in blue states like Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland but also GOP-led Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma, where the state House passed a bill this year.

