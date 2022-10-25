HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Investigation into 10-year-old shooting death continues

Detectives finished questioning the parents of an 8-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his 10-year-old brother in northwest Harris County.

The siblings had been left home alone with a 13-year-old brother, when the 10-year-old got a hold of a shotgun, and it went off.

Charges haven’t been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

Jury continues deliberations in AJ Armstrong trial

Jurors have spent about four hours so far deliberating AJ Armstrong’s fate.

He’s on trial, again after a mistrial, for the 2016 murders of his parents on the Southwest Side. Armstrong’s first trial ended without jurors being able to decide his innocence or guilt.

Jurors will be back at it on Tuesday.

Police: Boyfriend at Dallas hospital for baby’s birth kills 2

Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity.

Police say 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Authorities say Nestor Hernandez opened fire Saturday at the hospital. The 30-year-old was on parole and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor.

Hernandez has been charged with capital murder. It wasn’t clear Monday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Texas man who sold gun to hostage-taker gets nearly 8 years

The Department of Justice says a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Arkam used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage.

Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others

Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso, Texas, said the pair were all found guilty of the fatal March 2010 shootings of consulate worker Lesley Enriquez, her husband Arthur Redelfs, an El Paso County jailer, and Jorge Salcido Ceniceros. Both were sentenced Monday in El Paso.

The victims were returning home from a children’s birthday party when they were mistakenly targeted and killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.