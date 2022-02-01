HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police still investigating shooting of robbery suspect

Investigators are trying to determine if officers were justified in shooting a chase suspect.

There are questions as to whether Arthur Lee McShan was armed and shot at police before they shot him several times on Sunday. He is charged with a felony of evading in a motor vehicle.

He is expected to survive, but four officers and a sergeant are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Houston man found dead in trunk of his car in Dallas

A Houston man missing since last month has been positively identified as the body found in the trunk of a car in Dallas.

Police say Taylour Young’s vehicle was towed to an impound lot on Jan. 10. Nine days later, the lot called police, and officers made the gruesome discovery. Young was 25 when he disappeared eight weeks ago.

Young’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition. An investigation into how he died is underway.

Family to protest bond for alleged teen killer

A protest is being planned Wednesday by the family of Diamond Alvarez.

They want a judge to revoke bond, for the teen accused of shooting her 22 times, killing her, while she walked the family dog.

The protest begins at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office at 10 a.m.

Denton police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife

Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage.

Police Chief Frank Dixon says the shooting occurred early Saturday and no other injuries are reported.

Dixon says officers responding to reports of a man threatening to kill himself found the man holding the woman by the neck. Dixon said officers tried to talk with the man and that one officer shot him as he made stabbing motions toward the woman.

Dixon said the man went into a crouch, still holding the knife and was shot with a stun gun, then taken to a hospital where he died.

No names were released. Denton is located about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in letters to seven governors, is reaffirming the need for members of their states’ Army and Air National Guards to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or lose their Guard status.

In nearly identical letters signed late last week, Austin tells the governors that the virus “takes our Service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements.”

The Associated Press obtained copies of the letters. Nearly 600 Marines, airmen and sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.

