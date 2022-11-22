HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Janitor gets more charges after giving woman an STD

A janitor accused of giving a Houston woman an STD after allegedly putting his genitals in her water bottle at work is facing more charges.

Court documents say Lucio Diaz gave two other women the incurable disease, by doing the same thing.

Paetow HS coach accused of improper relationships with students, documents say

New court documents reveal a football coach accused of inappropriate behavior in Katy ISD had complaints from his previous school district as well.

Lonnie Teagle is charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

According to court records, two students at Paetow High School came forward last month, claiming Teagle inappropriately touched them.

The court documents also say investigators discovered complaints of Teagle speaking inappropriately to a female student in Denton ISD, where he worked last year.

Teagle resigned after learning about the Paetow investigation.

Man caught attempting to steal 8,000 gallons of gas

Harris County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing more than 8,000 gallons of diesel.

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office shared photos of the arrest, including one of the device used to steal the gas.

The alleged crime happened at a gas station on Kuykendahl and Creekside Forest Drive.

Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree

Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with al 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday.

Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy.

Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September.

Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret.

The men were serving in the African country of Mali when the death occurred in 2017. The appeals court ruled that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony. The Marine had also participated in the hazing incident.

The ruling came last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. DeDolph was one four American servicemembers who were charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

