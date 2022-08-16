HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Judge rules no bond discounts in Harris County

A Harris County judge has ruled that bond companies cannot bail suspects out of jail for a discount.

A company called “All About Bail Bonds” challenged a recent rule that requires bondsmen in Harris County to accept at least 10% of a suspect’s bail amount.

It was put into place after our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported some companies were accepting as little as 1%.

Man tied to Candyman case denied medical parole

A man serving six life sentences connected to Houston’s infamous Candyman murders will not be considered for release after requesting to be freed for medical reasons.

Elmer Wayne Henley made headlines around the world in 1973 – when he killed the Candyman, Dean Corll – and later led police to the bodies of almost 30 young men and boys.

Henley admitted to taking part in only six of the murders, but was linked to many more, along with a young man named David Brooks.

Henley applied for compassionate release last week and was just told he will not be considered. For privacy reasons, the state will not say what Henley’s medical situation is.

He has been reviewed for parole more than 20 times, all of which been denied.

$11 million renovation of Fort Bend ISD stadium finished

An update out of Fort Bend ISD, as the $11 million renovation to Mercer Stadium is finally complete.

Some of the upgrades include new turf on the field. The concession stands, restrooms and ticket booths were also renovated.

The renovations were paid for with funds from the 2018 bond.

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying

The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after being identified by police as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.

Police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster say that Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed Michael Hickmon.

Yaqub Talib’s attorney told The Associated Press that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self-surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.”

Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, who announced his retirement in 2020.

Illegal border crossings fall in July but remain high

Authorities say migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, a second straight monthly decline.

Flows were still unusually high, particularly among nationalities less affected by a pandemic-era rule, Title 42, that denies migrants legal rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19.

In theory, Title 42 applies to all nationalities. But costs, diplomatic relations and others considerations usually dictate who is expelled under the public health authority.

Customs and Border Protection says authorities stopped migrants nearly 200,000 times at the Mexican border in July, down 4% from June.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.