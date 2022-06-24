HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Event to honor jurors leads to mistrial in Houston murder case

An effort by Houston area officials to thank residents for taking part in the jury selection process has ended with a mistrial in a murder case.

Last week, the office of Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess held its annual Jury Appreciation Week, an event with guest speakers created to “honor jurors.”

But Wednesday defense attorney Sean Buckley criticized the comments one of the guest speakers made to potential jurors, objecting to statements that serving on a jury was a chance to provide “justice” for victims.

Buckley asked for and was granted a mistrial for his client, who is being tried for the murder of his estranged wife. Prosecutors say they plan to retry the case.

WNBA names Brittany Griner an honorary All-Star

A show of support for Houston native Brittney Griner.

The WNBA named her as an honorary starter for the league’s upcoming all-star game.

Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury and has been an all-star seven times. She was playing in Russia during the off-season when she was detained on charges of drug smuggling.

Since February, Russia has extended Griner’s detention numerous times.

Prosecutors seek 15 years for former ‘Cheer’ star Harris

A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

Attorneys for Harris are seeking a sentence of six years.

Harris, 22, of suburban Naperville, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

He is due to be sentenced July 6. The prosecutor submitted a sentencing memo late Wednesday.

Border Patrol paroles migrants to avoid massive overcrowding

The Border Patrol paroled more than 207,000 migrants who crossed from Mexico from August through May. In the previous seven months, it paroled only 11.

It is a low-key but far-reaching change from President Joe Biden’s first months in office and from his predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who oversaw gross overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities.

By law, the Homeland Security Department may parole migrants “for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

The Border Patrol says it turned to parole because it lacks holding space and resources are “overwhelmed.”

