HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Jury finds man not guilty of shooting HPD sergeant

A jury found Robert Soliz not guilty in the shooting death of Houston police sergeant Sean Rios.

Police said the two men shot at each other during a road rage incident in 2020.

Soliz claimed the shooting was in self-defense and that he did not know that Rios, who was off duty at the time, was an officer.

Police find body in Brays Bayou that may be missing father

A body found in Brays Bayou is believed to be an Oklahoma father who came to Houston for his infant son’s liver transplant.

Volunteers with Texas Equusearch were looking for Ridge Cole when they discovered the body this afternoon.

They believe he accidentally fell in the water.

Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room.

A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that there were “eight to nine” kids alive and in need of help in the classroom.

The call came as hundreds of officers gathered outside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The call with Lt. Mariano Pargas underscores that law enforcement personnel were aware that children were in danger even as they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman. Pargas has been placed on leave.

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.

Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn Wednesday said they came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Aid workers were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.

City Council Member Helen Gym called it “inhumane” to put an ill child on a bus across the country.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led locales.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.