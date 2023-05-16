HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Katy father charged in connection with baby daughter’s death

A father was arrested on Monday, charged in connection with the death of his baby daughter in Katy.

Steven Maglitto was due to make his first court appearance late Monday night.

Police say his 3-month-old suffered traumatic injuries when she was found unresponsive in late April.

Derailment cleanup in Montgomery County continues

Thirty-one train cars that derailed near Dacus in Montgomery County should hopefully be cleaned up Tuesday morning.

The BNSF train was carrying limestone when high water flooded the tracks and caused the derailment late Saturday.

Groups demand officials share information on Allen mall gunman’s motives

Members of several Texas groups on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims.

More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen Premium Outlets, authorities haven’t released a motive for the attack, and a Texas Department of Public Safety official has said it appeared that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia targeted the location rather than a specific group of people.

But Lily Trieu, interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, said many community members who contacted her felt that assessment was “outrageous.”

Mexico says renewed Texas truck inspections at border delaying freight shipments

The Mexican government says renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for shipments crossing the border.

Mexico’s Economy Department called on Texas Monday to stop the stepped-up inspections, and said Mexico will take up the issue in Trade Facilitation Committee of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed such inspections are meant to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any.

Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.