Lightning being blamed for Clear Lake apartment fire

An apartment fire on El Dorado in the Clear Lake area may have been caused by a lightning strike.

The viewer who sent this to us says she saw lighting hit the roof.

The building is destroyed and on top of the fire damage, there’s severe water damage as well.

Dozens of people are now displaced.

Stunning video of 18-wheeler flipping over in Pasadena

A video from Pasadena on Thursday has gone viral, as an 18-wheeler does a flip in the air near Red Bluff Road.

Police say this crash is involving another 18-wheeler, but the cause of the crash is unknown.

Teen may be paralyzed after shooting

A 15-year-old boy may be paralyzed after being shot in southeast Houston overnight.

He says he had just walked out of a store on Clearwood Street when he was shot in the back.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office says more than 30 people under the age of 18 have died from gun violence in Harris County so far this year.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S.

The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy.

Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.