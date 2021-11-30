ICYMI: Lyft driver shot in robbery, man accused of shooting wife faces judge, man caught in crossfire hurt

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Lyft driver shot in attempted robbery

A Lyft driver was shot by his passenger in a robbery in North Harris County.

Deputies say the passenger jumped in the front seat and demanded money. The driver was shot in the elbow and is stable in the hospital. The shooter ran off.

Investigators say they are reviewing video from a camera inside the vehicle.

Man accused of killing wife faces judge

Christopher Collins, the man accused of shooting and killing his wife, appeared before a Harris County judge for the first time on Monday.

The victim was in a third car coming down Pinemont, when he was hit. He drove to a nearby gas station for help, and he is listed in critical condition in the hospital.

Investigators have not revealed a motive, but court records show he had money woes, including a foreclosure lawsuit and a repossession of his car.

Collins and his wife signed a $250,000 life insurance policy two days before her death.

Man caught in shootout in northwest Houston

An innocent man was caught in a shootout between two cars on the northwest side.

One of the bullets flew through his windshield, hitting him.

Police say people in the two cars got into some sort of altercation and started shooting at each other on Antoine and Pinemont.

Police do not have a description of the other cars involved.

