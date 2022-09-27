HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man accused of dumping his young girl on another property

A father is in jail, accused of dumping his 8-month-old daughter on someone else’s property.

Authorities say the baby was in a shed outside a home in Livingston. The couple who lives there found the baby.

The baby’s mother says the child had a broken leg but is doing okay now.

Couple discovers M-16’s in storage cases bought online

At least a dozen M-16’s strictly designed for military use ended up in a couple’s garage in suburban Houston.

They say they thought they were buying empty gun storage cases from a government surplus store.

But when a friend opened one, an M-16 was inside. The couple called authorities.

The ATF and FBI are investigating.

New Orleans police finds car of missing Alvin ISD teacher

Police confirm they have found the car of a missing Alvin ISD teacher in New Orleans.

But there’s still no sign of Michelle Reynolds.

The teacher at Fairview Junior High School disappeared Thursday.

Police say she has not had any contact with family or friends since then.

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss’ Jan. 6 sedition case

Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial.

Authorities allege there was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court

The government is getting its day in court to try to block a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue.

A trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against the airlines. The government says that letting American and JetBlue work together on flights in the Northeast will hurt competition and lead to higher fares.

The airlines say it’s just the opposite — they say their partnership will make them stronger competitors against Delta and United, and that’s good for consumers.

The trial is being held in federal court in Boston. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

