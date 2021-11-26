ICYMI: Man accused of hiding wife’s murder, fire leaves five families homeless, man arrested after dragging officer

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man hid wife’s murder, deputies say

Prosecutors claim a man murdered his wife and went to great lengths to hide it.

Harris County deputies found Yuan Hua Liang dead in her home in northwest Harris County last week.

Investigators say her husband, Christopher Collins, claimed she had sent him a text that an intruder was outside. But they say his story didn’t add up.

They discovered a life insurance policy signed two days before Liang’s death, even though Collins allegedly said he didn’t have insurance.

Apartment fire leaves five families homeless

At least five families lost everything in a fire at an apartment complex on Dashwood in southwest Houston.

One victim told us he woke up around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to a strong smell. He saw black smoke coming from a neighbor’s unit and within minutes, everything was gone.

Man who dragged police officer with car arrested

Police said they have arrested a man wanted for dragging an officer with his car at a Home Depot in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

According to Houston police, the man shoplifted from the store and dragged the officer about 100 feet as he drove off. Investigators say they received tips which led to his location.

He’d been shot in the leg by the officer and taken to the hospital.

