Man accused of running over boy 3 times faces judge

52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez went before a judge on Sunday, is accused of killing a 6-year-old boy, after running him over three times.

It happened on Leawood in southwest Houston on Saturday as the boy and his grandfather were walking across a parking lot.

Police say Hernandez told them he drank four beers before the incident.

His bond was set at $600,000.

2 deputies injured in Katy Freeway crash

Two off-duty sheriff’s deputies are in serious but stable condition after a huge crash on the Katy Freeway early Sunday morning.

Police say the deputies lost control of their SUV and crashed into a wall. They hit another car as they spun across the westbound lanes.

The deputies were thrown from the vehicle. The driver of the car that was hit was not seriously hurt.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Fulshear teen looking to become firefighter after near-fatal crash

A Fulshear teenager who nearly died in a crash two years ago is now taking steps to become a first responder like the ones who saved his life.

Sam Mills was 17 when he rolled his car after leaving a shift at Chick-Fil-A in December of 2020.

It was while working that same job after he got out of the hospital, that he met a firefighter who encouraged him to apply for the Harris County Firefighter Academy.

He was accepted, and he’ll spend the next several months in training.

Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again

A man charged with killing 22 older women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial again on Monday.

Billy Chemirmir was sentenced to life without parole this year for capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors are looking to secure a second life sentence against him in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

Charges against Chermirmir stacked up after his arrest in 2018 as police across the Dallas area reexamined deaths of older people that had been considered natural.

Investigators believe he posed as a handyman or forced his way into apartments at independent living communities.

FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.

Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.

FBI officials say that the matter is being investigated and are not disclosing the nature of the security threat.

Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport are expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.