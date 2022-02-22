HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man arrested for possessing illegal gun switches

A man arrested in Greenspoint Mall for illegal Glock switches.

Police say the 19-year-old was a suspect in a crime suppression team’s long-term investigation. They would not say what his role was.

Police say when officers approached him, he started manipulating a gun toward his knees. An officer fired one shot. No one was hit.

Police say a Glock handgun and switch were found in the suspect’s car.

Glock switches can make a regular handgun and automatic weapon.

Teen dies from injuries in Katy park brawl

There was a sad update on a large brawl at a park in the katy area last week, as a 17-year-old has since died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Marlon Robinson died at the hospital on Sunday.

A charge against a juvenile was upgraded to murder.

Authorities say six others were injured in the fight at Beckendorff Park, which involved students in Katy ISD.

The school district released a statement expressing condolences to the victim’s family.

Watson will go ahead with his deposition in civil cases

Deshaun Watson’s attorneys were looking to delay the quarterback’s deposition.

They want the women who are accusing him to testify first.

The judge in the case ruled that women who have not filed a criminal complaint against Watson can go ahead with their depositions, but the other must wait until April when the criminal investigation’s report is expected to be released.

The judge did rule that Watson will eventually have to answer questions in the case.

Attorneys for accused Austin officers awaiting indictments

The attorneys for eight of the 19 Austin, Texas, police officers facing indictments stemming from tactics used during the 2020 protests over racial injustice say they have yet to receive the indictments.

Attorneys Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin said Monday they expect the documents will be released Tuesday. The two said the officer’s actions were appropriate and authorized by police commanders.

A Texas grand jury on Friday indicted the officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd.

Police arrest San Antonio man in fatal shooting of parents

Police in San Antonio say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people believed to be his parents.

Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that Michael Burger was arrested at the scene after a brief exchange of gunfire with an officer who heard the shooting from across the street.

The bodies of a man and woman in their 50s believed to be Burger’s parents were found outside the apartment. Police have not returned a phone call seeking comment Monday.

Burger is jailed on $500,000 bond and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.