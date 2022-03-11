HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man arrested, charged for his 8th DWI

Arrested several times for DWI, a Houston man kept finding ways to get behind the wheel.

32-year-old Gustavo Marroquin racked up his eighth arrest for driving impaired this week.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it is exploring all legal avenues to keep him behind bars so no one gets hurt.

Democratic runoff set up in Texas attorney general race

Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has suspended his campaign for Texas attorney general.

Merritt’s Thursday announcement sets up a May runoff between the Democratic primary’s top vote-getter, Rochelle Garza, and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

Merritt acknowledged during a news conference in Houston that as a ballot recount continues from last week’s primary, he now realizes he’s unlikely to beat Jaworski for second place and a spot in the runoff. So, he’s endorsed Garza.

The Democratic nominee will in November face the winner of a Republican runoff between incumbent Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead

A North Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder count in the fatal shooting last year of a murder suspect.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill police Officer Logan Barr on Thursday for the deadly June 9 shooting of knife-wielding Michael Lee Ross Jr.

A state investigation found that Ross, who was 32, posed no immediate threat when Barr shot from a distance of 20 feet.

Ross was sought for the stabbing death of Kieona Hall in a convenience store parking lot. Barr had initially been charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities ID boy, 14, killed by deputy at Texas apartment

Authorities say the person fatally shot last week by a sheriff’s deputy at a West Texas apartment complex was a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff’s deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March 3 at a Midland apartment complex.

The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

In a release the day of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Texas results hint GOP Hispanic gains may endure post-Trump

Voters in heavily Hispanic parts of South Texas cast record numbers of ballots in the state’s Republican primary last week, leaving the GOP excited about a growing shift toward their party.

Nearly 30,000 GOP primary votes came in five U.S.-Mexico border counties, more than 25% above the number of Republican votes in the same counties during the state’s 2020 primary.

The numbers are small, but potentially significant, and the reverberations are being felt far beyond Texas.

Democrats in South Florida worry that similar trends could impact that state’s August primary.

