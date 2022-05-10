HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man back in Houston to face possible murder charges

A man is back in Houston in a jail cell after officers brought him back from Austin on Monday afternoon.

Police have not yet released his name, but they will tell us he has admitted to shooting and killing a woman and taking off with her child.

The victim’s body was discovered inside an apartment on El Mundo Street Monday morning.

Later in the day, the man turned himself in to authorities in Austin and confessed to the killing.

Both the suspect and victim were in their 30’s.

Fire at Fort Bend County power plan takes toll on power grid

A fire at a massive power generating plant in Fort Bend County has taken a substantial amount of electricity off our power grid.

The unit that burned overnight Sunday at NRG’s WA Parish Generating Station could power 12,000 homes.

There were no outages due of the fire, but it is causing yet another strain on the grid during this heat wave. ERCOT tells us there is still significant supply.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates

Officials at Wiley College in East Texas say students graduating from the historically Black college were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year’s critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.

That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Almost 3 in 10 people expressed concern that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose economic, political and cultural influence.

Those views mirror swelling anti-immigrant sentiment espoused on social media and cable TV, with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson exploiting fears that new arrivals could undermine the native-born population.

$20 million HUD grant doubles size of eviction legal help

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is doubling the size of its eviction protection program, designed to fund legal assistance for tenants seeking to stay in their homes.

The $20 million HUD grant announced Monday will fund legal services and representations for families facing eviction but will not provide direct rental relief.

The funds will be distributed through the Eviction Protection Grant Program to 11 nonprofit organizations and government entities, with grants ranging from $1 million to $2.4 million.

Recipients of the fresh wave of funding include Pine Tree Legal Assistance of Portland, Maine, and the city of San Antonio, Texas.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.