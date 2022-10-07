HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man charged in 2-year-old murder case of transgendered woman

A big break in the case of a murdered transgender woman from nearly two years ago.

Jermal Richards is now charged with the murder of Asia Foster after investigators successfully matched his DNA to the crime.

Pasadena murder suspect caught near Mexican border

The man charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Pasadena hours before her body was discovered —

is back in the area after he was captured in Mexico.

So far, 30-year-old Daniel Chacon faces charges for aggravated kidnapping, but police say the charges against him could be upgraded as the investigation continues

Jury selection completed in retrial of Armstrong case

A jury is seated in the highly anticipated murder retrial for AJ Armstrong.

He’s accused of killing his parents inside their West Houston home back in 2016.

The jury is made up of nine women and six men.

Opening arguments are set for Tuesday morning.

FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held ‘edged weapon’

The FBI says a Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an “edged weapon” and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire.

Thirty-three-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Moran died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI says Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

The FBI says agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell and eventually opened fire.

Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado. He had been convicted in 2011 in Pueblo, Colorado, of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service.

That claim comes from witness testimony Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial.

The witness, John Zimmerman, was part of the Oath Keepers’ North Carolina Chapter. Zimmerman said Rhodes told him that Rhodes had a Secret Sevice agent’s telephone number.

Zimmerman said he believed Rhodes spoke on the phone with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Rhodes and four others are on trial in Washington, charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack.

