Man arrested, charged in drunk driving death of couple

A man is accused of speeding and driving drunk when he hit into a couple that was crossing Westheimer late Sunday night.

The victims were identified Monday afternoon as Ann and Sedrick Barrett.

The suspect, Donovan Harris, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and is due in court on Wednesday.

Texas homeowners may get some tax breaks coming

There could be some relief coming for homeowners.

There are two proposed tax breaks on the ballot this spring, and voters will get final say.

The one that impacts the most people would lower school property taxes by about $175 a year, according to state Sen. Paul Bettencourt.

He’s sponsoring a constitutional amendment that would increase the homestead exemption, which will lead to the savings.

There’s also a second proposed amendment that would lower taxes for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Early voting begins April 25 and Election Day is May 7.

Memorial Park tunnels now open

A tunnel now takes you right through the heart of Memorial Park.

The eastbound tunnel for the much-hyped Memorial land bridge project finally opened on Monday.

The westbound side will open sometime later this year.

Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt

Officials say a wildfire has burned more an 1,000 acres in South Texas, forcing people to evacuate, destroying three homes and knocking out power to more than 100 others.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in Medina County during a Sunday news conference. He says the blaze that’s forced 40 households to evacuate was 10% contained. The fire has not caused any injuries or deaths.

Officials in the county west of San Antonio warned residents that there was still high risk of the flames spreading. The fire began late Friday and worsened Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity.

Police: 2 killed in fiery helicopter crash near Dallas

Police say two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed and burned near Dallas.

The helicopter crashed about midday Friday into a vacant lot in a commercial strip on Texas 66 in Rowlett.

Police Detective Cruz Hernandez says witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning. No one else was reported injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.