Man charged in deadly car crash

A man is now charged in connection to a deadly crash from Monday night.

Investigators say 28-year-old Sergio Davila-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police say Davila-Rodriguez lost control of his truck on West Little York and hit a Kia going the opposite direction.

That car then hit a tow truck that was towing another car. The crash was so violent that an engine was thrown into the middle of the road.

The driver of the Kia and a passenger in the truck died. Davila-Rodriguez remains in the hospital.

Police search for suspect in shooting of 15-year-old girl

The search is on for the person who killed 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez in a suspected drive-by shooting.

The teenager was Diamond Alvarez walking her dog in far southwest Houston Tuesday night when residents heard gunshots. She was later found dead near a community park.

Pressure grows on Cy-Fair ISD board member to resign

Some local politicians are calling for Cy-Fair ISD school board trustee Scott Henry to resign after he made some comments during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Henry made a comment that linked lower school district performance with having too many Black teachers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he is saddened and offended to hear the comments. Henry has since posted on his Facebook that his words are getting twisted “for political purposes.”

New trial set for man charged with killing 18 in Dallas area

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to be retried in April after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.

Court records show that the retrial of Billy Chemirmir in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris is scheduled to begin on April 25.

The 49-year-old’s capital murder trial in Harris’ killing ended in a mistrial in November after jurors said they were deadlocked 11-1.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said after the mistrial that he was committed to retrying the case. Chemirmir’s attorney said at the time that Chemirmir maintains his innocence.

Trinidad Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore killed in Texas crash

An Olympic bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago has been killed in a head-on collision in Texas.

Deon Lendore, 29, was a former NCAA champion at Texas A&M and had been serving as a volunteer assistant at the school.

The crash happened Monday. Texas state police say Lendore’s car crossed the center line and hit a sport-utility vehicle.

Lendore ran in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics. He anchored Trinidad & Tobago to a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter relay in London in 2012. He won the NCAA 400 meters in 2014.

