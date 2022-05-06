HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Uncle charged in deadly child shooting

The 4-year-old who was accidentally shot by his 9-year-old brother earlier this week has died.

The uncle of the 4-year-old was arrested and charged after the boy was shot in the head.

Officials say the uncle brought that gun inside the home.

Deputies initially charged the uncle with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robbers attack business owner in north Houston

In southeast Houston, a business owner was targeted by thieves.

Police say he had just left a bank and was carrying a bag of cash when he was jumped by two robbers.

It happened outside a store on Telephone Road near Almeda Genoa. An employee inside the store ran outside to help. At one point the bag of money falls.

The suspects picked up as much cash as they could before fleeing in a black GMC Yukon with paper plates.

Austin approves guaranteed income program, first in Texas

Austin has become the first Texas city to approve a pilot program that will provide a guaranteed income to qualified residents.

The program will give 85 families $1,000 per month for a year. City Council on Thursday voted to approve a contract for a non-profit to manage the funding.

The approved families will be able to decide how to spend the money, including rent or mortgage payments, food, transportation and utilities.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the goal of the program is to prevent homelessness and that it is not a “giveaway. It is investing in ourselves.”

Dozens of cities and counties nationwide have approved similar programs.

New Mexico seeks opportunity in Texas border disruptions

New Mexico is highlighting its support for proposals to route an international rail line through its Santa Teresa border crossing, capitalizing on Mexico’s unease with disruptions along the Texas portion of the U.S. border.

Mexico had considered a route through Texas, but in recent days officials have said they can no longer rely on that state.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in April required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections, tying up traffic.

The administration of Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that it will send a delegation to Mexico City to explore opportunities at the border crossing.

Dallas boy recovering after coyote attack; 3 coyotes killed

A 2-year-old boy who was attacked by a coyote on the porch of his Dallas home is recovering.

Officials searching for the coyote said Thursday that three coyotes that were acting aggressively have been killed.

Newton Thomas told The Dallas Morning News in a text message Wednesday that his son underwent several hours of surgery and is in stable condition. The child was hospitalized in critical condition following the attack Tuesday morning.

Officials say they can’t say for sure if any of the coyotes that were killed was the one that attacked the boy.

