Man faces murder charge of woman on Southside

A man is expected to face charges in the murder a woman on Yellowstone Boulevard on the south side of Houston Wednesday morning.

Police say she managed to make it to a friend’s backyard before she died.

Charges are pending.

Man accused of shooting relative in Manvel

We got our first look at a man accused of shooting a relative in Manvel.

Marvin Smith is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he was arrested after they responded to a home on Signal Hill Monday night.

The man who was shot was flown to the hospital.

Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction

As climate change ratchets up temperatures across the U.S., millions of the poorest Americans grapple with enduring perilous heat or paying costly air conditioning bills.

While President Joe Biden has invested billions into federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans’ energy costs, the help reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months.

Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it’s woefully underfunded.

Hundreds flee, building destroyed as grass fire spreads to trees near Cedar Park apartments

A Texas grass fire that spread into trees near an apartment complex and condominiums has forced hundreds of residents from their homes but caused no major injuries.

Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger said Wednesday that the fire quickly spread and reached as high as 60 feet due to strong winds. Mallinger says that two people suffered minor injuries in the fire that began Tuesday and resulted in about 300 apartments, 95 townhomes and several businesses being evacuated.

Mallinger said says fire is about 60% contained. Cedar Park is on the northern edge of Austin.

Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year is upending US towns and the insurance industry

Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events.

The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said Wednesday that damages from convective storms in the U.S., which can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year.

The storms in the U.S. were so severe, there were 10 that resulted in damages of $1 billion or more, almost double the average over the last decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.