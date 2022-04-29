HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man charged with killing 18 in Texas convicted of 1 murder

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was convicted Thursday in one of the cases against him and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The verdict for 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir came in a second trial after the first jury to hear that case deadlocked.

Chemirmir was found guilty of capital murder in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Prosecutors said that after Chemirmir and Harris were both at the same Walmart, he went to her home, killed her and stole jewelry.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty. He has maintained that he’s innocent.

GOP-led states ask courts to stop changes to US asylum cases

Republican are widening their efforts to stop the Biden administration from changing how asylum claims on the U.S. border are handled.

Texas and Arizona on Thursday both filed lawsuits asking courts to block new procedures that could decide asylum cases in months, instead of years. The new rules would empower asylum officers, and not just immigrations judges, to grant or deny claims.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Louisiana temporarily stopped the Biden administration’s move to phaseout asylum restrictions that were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new panel to tackle disinformation.

DHS is stepping up its effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

DHS said Wednesday in announcing the Disinformation Governance Board that the spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety and public trust in democratic institutions.

The board will be led by disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz, who has researched Russian misinformation tactics and online harassment. The board will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near.

Exxon profits surge; loses billions in Russian exit

Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in profits during the first quarter as oil and gas prices rose steadily.

That was more than double its profits during the same quarter last year. But the oil giant reported a massive loss as it worked on abandoning its Russian operations due to the war, and it wrote down $3.4 billion.

The price of oil climbed steadily during the quarter after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending European countries which rely heavily on Russia for energy and others scrambling to find alternative sources for fuel.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.