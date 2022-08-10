HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man in court for pointing gun at paramedics

A big scare for two Houston paramedics, when police say this man pointed a gun at them, in their ambulance.

It happened around this time Monday night at the corner of Richmond and Wilcrest.

The suspect, Kingsley Tian, was in court Tuesday afternoon. Tian’s mother says he has struggled with mental illness for years and is currently on medication.

Man accused of killing 6-week-old son

A man, identified as Xavier Whitaker, is accused of murdering his 6-week-old baby boy, who shares his name.

Pasadena police say he beat Xavier junior to death in November 2020. According to police, it took almost a year for the autopsy report to come back. That’s when detectives launched the homicide investigation.

They presented their evidence to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which accepted the charges Monday.

Man connected to ‘Candyman’ murders asks to be paroled

A man who is serving six life sentences connected to Houston’s infamous “Candyman” murders is asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Board to be released for medical reasons.

Elmer Wayne Henley made headlines around the world in 1973 when he killed Dean Corll and led police to the bodies of almost 30 young men and boys.

Henley admitted to taking part in only six of the murders between 1970 and 1973, but was linked to many more, along with a young man named David Brooks.

The last known victim was Stanton Dreymala, murdered almost 49 years ago to the day.

For privacy reasons, the state will not say what Henley’s medical situation is, but the Dreymalas and victim advocate Andy Kahan vow to fight it.

Man convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters in Dallas

A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths.

Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. With the conviction, the judge sentenced Said to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutor Lauren Black said that Said “manipulated and controlled that household.”

The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother had fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.

Salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown.

It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.

It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.

