Man convicted of killing 11-year-old boy

It took jurors less than three hours to convict Andre Jackson of the murder of Josue Flores.

Jackson buried his head in his hands and sobbed after the verdict was read.

Eleven-year-old Josue was walking home from school when he was stabbed more than 20 times on the north side in 2016.

The sentencing phase begins Wednesday.

Teachers charged with allegedly injuring autistic child

Two former teachers in Aldine ISD are charged with injury to a child after several alleged incidents involving a 6-year-old student who is autistic and non-verbal.

The boy’s parents say videos showed teacher Britnee Vaughn and teacher’s aide Maria Gonzalez- Valencia hitting their son at Raymond Elementary School.

The boy finished the school year at a different campus, and Aldine ISD confirms the educators are no longer with the district.

Man caught with tiger found guilty of past murder

The man who became famous after he was captured on video with a tiger has been found guilty of murder in an unrelated case.

Victor Cuevas was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a shopping center in Fort Bend County five years ago.

He posted bond, then made headlines again last year when he was seen with a tiger roaming loose in west Houston.

Dallas toddler mauled by coyote on front porch, hospitalized

Police say a 2-year-old child has been hospitalized in critical condition after being mauled by a coyote on the front porch of the child’s Dallas home.

The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake in Dallas.

A police statement says a responding officer subsequently spotted the coyote in a park near the child’s home and opened fire on the animal, which retreated into nearby woods.

Police say it’s unknown if the officer wounded the animal, but a search with a game warden began. Police warned neighborhood residents that the coyote should be considered extremely dangerous.

Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill signed Tuesday takes effect immediately with the governor’s signature, effectively ending abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency request that the new law be temporarily halted. But abortion rights advocates who sued say they’re still optimistic the court will grant them relief.

The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.